Speech to Text for Huntsville School Resource Officers host summer camp

will be filed. today kicked off the huntsville police department's "school resource officer youth summer camp." waay 31's sydney martin was at the first day of camp where students are getting to know the officers. sydney, "huntsville city schools 4th,5th,6th graders spent the day at the space and rocket center learning about space exploration. this is the first day of their summer camp where they'll visit attractions in huntsville." about 75 students were nominated by their principal and counselors for the school resource officer summer camp. students selected to participate in the camp excelled in academics and behavior during the last school year. eric watkins, school resource officer , "it's show them we are not just the uniform. they can come approach us come talk to us." 18 huntsville city school resource officers are spending their week building relationships with the students. watkins told me that makes their job easier when the school year starts.. on the first day of camp they visited the space and rocket center---but one sixth grader i talked to told me they're also learning from the officers on the field trips. caleb harris, 6th grader ,"they talk about friendship and don't be a bully because if you become a bully you're going to become something bad in your future." students from different schools throughout the district will spend the week going on different field trips and playing games with the officers . and officer watkins told me one of those days includes a field and water day. eric watkins, school resource officer ,"truthfully what all us sro's look forward to is the dodgeball." and harris told me he's growing closer to the officers... caleb harris, 6th grader "they are fun and they protect us. they will protect you anyway that's possible." eric watkins, school resource officer ,"we're just changing the narrative of who police are. just showing them we are regular individuals." in huntsville sydney martin waay 31 news. the week long camp is free to all the students -- and was made possible by community donations.