Speech to Text for Police Captain Says Crime Rates Are Down

be okay. --new at six with the recent string of violent crime in north huntsville waay 31 wanted to know what's being done to keep you safe. with the recent string of violent crime in north huntsville waay 31 wanted to know what's being done to keep you safe. on tuesday---3 people were murdered in a home in north huntsville-- and later that evening 4 people were shot about 5 miles away from where the murders happened. waay31's sydney martin sat down with the captain who's in charge of the police precinct in north huntsville and learned what efforts the department is making to keep you safe alesia wallace "we actually hear gunshots on the daily around here, but i don't think they actually know about them. because it's not being talked about or it's not being reported." captain jeffery rice who's in charge of the north precinct told me that's actually not true. he pointed to crime stats from the first three months of this year and compared them to the last three months of 2017. take a look at what they show. breaking and entering into vehicles is down 19 percent burglaries decreased 13 percent and robberies by 54 percent. rice told us he thinks he knows what's helping get those numbers down. cpt. jeffrey rice sr., huntsville police "the reason these numbers have decreased is because we have had great community response. rice told me the police department is working on being more proactive throughout the city. part of that started last month when the department shifted officers to work 10 hour shifts 4 days a week instead of 8 hour shifts 5 days a week. cpt. jeffrey rice sr., huntsville police"it gives them more times to work in their zones. to get to know the people who live in the neighborhood they're serving. so the ten hour shift has been very positive and a very proactive part of the resources in our community." wallace called it a good start but wants to see more done. "we hear so much stuff around here i think its necessary to have detection, or monitors or cameras to make it faster to come out here before things like what happened tuesday night. it could prevent that stuff from ever happening again." rice said plans for some of those ideas are already in motion. the department is working on securing funds for a "multi- agency crime center"--somewh ere in the city. could this maybe be a standup on a nhsv street? rice told me moneyfor new technology would include installing devices in higher crime neighborhoods.... . and those devices could detect gunshots along with adding surveillance cameras. wallace told me although there is crime in the area---she plans on staying in north huntsville. alesia wallace "i feel like with the population we have i feel like they're doing their best." cpt. jeffrey rice sr., huntsville police "north huntsville is a very beautiful community. it is a very diverse and vibrant and safe community. i would encourage people to move into north huntsville. it is not a negative part of the city of huntsville. it's a very loving part of this city. it's a great community." in huntsville waay 31 news. of those 13 murders we mentioned earlier.. 9 of them were in north huntsville 3 of them were in west huntsville and 1 was in south huntsville.