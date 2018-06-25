Speech to Text for National Weather Service confirms EF-1 Tornado in Jackson County

new at five... the national weather service out in jackson county today - surveying damage trying to determine whether a tornado touched down in that part of the tennessee valley. waay 31's steven dil-sizian is live there tonight -- where he got a first hand look at the damage. steven? dan... i'm here in higdon where it looks like it is about to storm again-- it's already rained a few times since i've been out here today. but i spoke with local people about storms from friday and over the weekend after reports of an unconfirmed tornado-- and i have to tell you-- i received mixed reviews on the storms from many here. no one wanted to go on camera today-- but some locals i spoke with said the storm that hit friday was really nothing that serious compared to storms they had seen in the past. friday's storm is the one that may have produced a tornado-- that's what national weather service crews are trying to determine right now. i did speak with one person who told me a family member of his had roof damage from the strong winds. i do want you however to take a look at this video. it was posted to twitter friday during the storm. it looks to be of some rotation that could be a tornado. this storm is what led to some trees falling into the roads and even damaging some houses. i've been told that any of the fallen trees that have blocked the roads were immediately taken care of. now the national weather service is still investigating whether or not the storm was indeed a tornado that hit the area. in higdon...steven dilsizian...waay31 news.