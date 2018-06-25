Speech to Text for Make-A-Wish looking for wish granters

new details at four-- make-a-wish alabama is asking for wish granters. they're the ones who help make wishes for kids battling cancer come true. there will be a meeting at topgolf tonight from 6 to 8... officials say there are nearly 100 children with critical illnesses in north alabama currently on the waiting list for the make- a-wish foundation