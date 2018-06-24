Speech to Text for Hydrofest safety

new at ten... people in guntersville are wrapping up a blast on the water this weekend. at top of mind at hydrofest ... was public safety. thanks for watching tonight at 10. i'm greg privett. i'm marylee melendez. local first responders were all over hydrofest and on standby in case of any emergency. waay 31's scottie kay learned how even more first responders from around the state came in to help just in case. sk on cam: from people racing on lake guntersville to the thousands of spectators standing by to enjoy the races ... safety was a number one priority here at hydrofest... something a lot of people say they appreciate... sot james lions, attended hydrofest "if you've been around unlimited hydroplane racing, you know there's a great danger for the guys who race those boats." james lions says he was fifteen years old the last time hydroplanes raced in guntersville.. and he remembers just how dangerous the sport can be... sot james lions, attended hydrofest "there were accidents on guntersville lake 49 years ago." that's why emergency officials took it to the next level this year as hydrofest returned to guntersville for the first time since the 1960's... this time aroundthanks to the alabama emergency management team and air national guarda mobile emergency operations center was on site.. and its purpose was to help protect people around it... sot sheldon hutcherson, alabama ema "if a call for an emergency comes out of the venue, it comes here straight to us. it doesn't have to go through downtown and then have to go through their 911 center, then get relayed back here, and then dispatched out." it's not just about the safety of people on the water... but for hydrofest fans watching on land as well... sot sheldon hutcherson, alabama ema "we cover about three square miles to include the whole venue. the fans, the race teamsfrom here to the pits." sot james lions, attended hydrofest "in today's society, you've got to have a stepped-up presence, especially for an event like this where you've got thousands of people." officials say the mobile communication center provides a quicker response time for those in need... sot sheldon hutcherson, alabama ema "it saves a whole lot of time when there's life and property at stake." something lions says he likes to hear... sot james lions, attended hydrofest "it almost lulls you to sleep as far as you knowing you're in good hands." sk on cam: local emergency officials say the extra help from the state was definitely appreciated.. and if the event returns here to guntersville next year.. they're hoping for the same kind of teamwork... reporting in guntersville, sk, waay 31 news thankfully there were no reported emergencies at hydrofest.