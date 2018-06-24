Speech to Text for Motorcycle safety

thanks for joining us imgregprivett and immarylee melendez bikers all across huntsville are showing their love and support for a motorcyclist who survived grinding head on collision. on june 2nd ... marcus harris was headed east oni-565. a driver who police believe was under the influence, was driving the wrong way ... toward incoming traffic ... hit harris head on. waay31's brittany collins is live .... with how folks are working to raise money for harris ... and raise awareness of motorcycle safety. brittany. several bikers showed up today to help wash cars and other motorcycles ...the money raised from the car wash will go towards medical bills and personal expenses for marcus harris. i had an angel watching over me for sure. all you got is a half of pinky? yeah lost half of my pinky. marcus harris is alive to tell his story... ... his goal is to now increase awareness of motorcycle safety...he tells me he had his gear on the night of the wreck...which played a huge part in saving his life. harris--a lot of people say that expression, the sun is out guns out. i guess because it's hot. at the end of the day, you dress for the slide and not the ride. you never know when something is going to happen. i never thought i was going to get hit by a drunk driver on 565 going the wrong way. leader of huntsville's guardian angels--john kelly tells me he and some other bikers happened to drive by the wreck scene the night it happened... kelly--my heart dropped. i was speechless and didn't know what else to say. i panicked because i didn't know if he were alive or dead. kelly says some drivers in vehicles don't pay attention to the motorcycles around them. kelly--they don't stop or pay attention and realize we are right there next to them. we can be right beside them or half a car behind them. majority of the time, they don't use their mirrors. according to the alabama state troopers...they've reported 87 motorcycle crashes with injuries in 2017... 12 motorcyclist have lost their lives.... kelly is also aware that some motorcyclists can choose the thrill over their safety on the road. kelly--sometimes we'll get a hairy frog up out butt...or we're trying to have a little fun and some of them gets carried away and they don't realize it because they get that adrenaline pumping. as for marcus harris---he's recovering pretty fast... so he can continue to support his family... but there's no time table for when he'll be able to hit the roads again... harrs--it's not the bike's fault. it really isn't. you can't let it scare you. this isn't a hobby to look cute. it's a lifestyle. marcus harris tells me his arm and knees have the most damage. he has nerve damage he has road rash on his arm and hand...plus, he lost his pinky finger. reporting live in huntsville brittany collins waay 31 news. the huntsville guardian angels also help drivers on the side of the road who need assistance. they're working to build the relationship between the community