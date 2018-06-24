Speech to Text for Car break-ins increasing

people noticed they'd disappeared. new tonight--- we're learning summer car break-ins are at an all time high. and this month's numbers are already higher than the entire month of june last year. waay 31's brittany collins explains why ... and what you can do to keep this from happening to you. officials tell me most car thieves aren't breaking the car windows anymore...they're going to places like parking garages ... seeing if you've forgotten to lock your door... opening the door... and stealing valuable items like your wallet and phone. that's how deborah venhiden felt when a thief broke her car window and stole her dvd player... venhiden--i didn't think anyone would pay attention but i should not have left it in the car . though this crime happened 10 years ago ... she says her neighbors are now suffering from car break-ins happening right now. venhiden--i think people are getting their doors unlocked and they really should unlock their doors. madison county's sheriff's office tells me most of the car break-ins are because drivers are leaving their doors unlocked. so far this year ...madison county has had 274 vehicle break- ins. last year around this time it was 210. brindley--if anything, put them in the trunk andif you can't take them with you. don't leave your camera or phone that's in plain slight. car break ins are also increasing because officials tell me drivers tend to relax over the summer. they often forget to take valuable items inside. plus, the population growing. so there are more cars for thieves to target. bianca brindley says she was at risk for a car break in just a few days ago. brindley-i was at target and i left the car running just for a minute while i put the cart up and that was a big no no. officials say the car break-ins are happening in middle and upper class neighborhoods. that's because most families there have more than one car ... and more valuable items inside brindley--people are getting more desperate i think and i think we're coming on hard times so i think we're going to do desperate measures. live last year there were 59 break ins in the month of june. there's 63 so far this month. reporting in huntsville brittany collins waay 31 news. anchor madison county deputies are advising everyone to make sure their car doors are always locked. thanks, chris. we'll check back in with you later in the show.