Speech to Text for EMA Opens Shelter for Festival

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the studio... with the threat of severe weather throughout the weekend, colbert county emergency management agency is opening a storm shelter for helen keller festival goers. waay31's breken terry joins us live from the shelter in downtown tuscumbia, breken? since thousands of people are expected to attend the 40th annual helen keller festival, emergency management officials are opening up the shelter here at their office in case anyone needs a safe place to go if severe weather hits this weekend. heady- i scrambled to put up the sides of the tent during our little storm and slipped in some mud but that kind of makes it all the more fun. helen keller festival vendor crystal heady says they had a bit of a wash out friday morning and thursday night'sstorms cancelled all helen keller festival concerts. volunteers were putting out straw to soak up any wet spots at the festival but the winds were picking up and blowing some tents around. heady- it's definatly a concern. ideally i'd like it to be sunshiney and warm but you know looking at the sky it's realistic it's going to rain. the festival draws in thousands of people. in order to keep them safe, colbert emergency management officials have decided to open up this shelter at their building located at the intersection of water and west fifth street- from 10 am until festival activities are done around 10 pm. heady- in case something does come through it's great that they have a plan in place. klutts- i think that's fabulous for all the people that's going to be down here to have a place to go if something does happen. the shelter is within walking distance to the festival. normally the shelter is only open during tornado watches and if winds get above 50 miles per hour. klutts- there is a storm shelter downtown and we have a couple of other places we can go to if we need to in a hurry. as for now all of the concerts set to perform at thefestival tonight are still on. if any weather delays happen or if any activities are cancelled we will let you