Speech to Text for The Healthy WAAY: Opioid Crisis Epedemic

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in 2016, drug overdoses killed 64-thousand americans. that's more than the yearly death toll from breast cancer. and, more than all of the american casualties during the vietnam war. experts say most of the increase in overdose deaths is due to opioid addiction. one family shares their battle to keep their son alive. vo/narration..... rick van warner says his family never saw it coming. one day at age 16, their middle son never came home from school. frantic, rick distributed flyers with this photo of his missing son, and began to piece together a shocking story of addiction. cg rick van warner in: :19 out: :30 "initially we had no idea that the problem we were dealing with was so severe. that he had fallen into oxycontin and was getting that in the school." vo/narration..... after days of searching, rick found his son in an abandoned building. it was the start of a tumultuous battle. "tommy" has been brought back from the brink of death twice. and relapsed fourteen times. doctor lipi roy is a nationally recognized expert in addiction medicine. cg lipi roy, md, mph, dabam nyu dept. of population health in: :48 out: :56 "addiction is a chronic medical disease, a disease of the brain that's relapsing and remitting, so relapse is expected. it is not a sign of moral weakness or failure." vo/narration...... graphic in: 1:05 out: 1:10 doctor roy says the goal in the addiction field used to be abstinence from drugs. she says now there's a move toward what's called harm reduction with programs like needle exchange and access to overdose reversing drugs like naloxone. lipi roy, md, mph, dabam in: 1:11 out: 1:19 "these are interventions that actually reduce harm to the drug user. it's about respecting a person and meeting them where they're at." vo/narration..... van warner says he has spent more than two-hundred- thousand dollars on his son's recovery. his son is now 26 and has a job. rick says his family takes life one day at a time. rick van warner in: 1:31 out: 1:43 "he's a tremendously smart, loving person, and has a heart of gold, and there's nothing he could do that would make me give up on him." rick recently published a book about his family's ordeal and son's struggle with addiction called "on pills and needles." doctor roy says families looking for additional resources can find help in their local communities, or by contacting 1-800-662-help