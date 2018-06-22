Clear
Storms in the Afternoon and Evening

WAAY 31 Meteorologist Kate McKenna tells you when to expect storms today and what the weather will be like for the weekend and beyond

Posted: Fri Jun 22 10:11:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 22 10:11:36 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta

alzheimer's patients. lets get a check of our weather meteorologist kate mckenna joins us with the latst check of our forecast storms are back in the forecast today...the chance of rain is 70% and a handful of storms that develop can be severe, packing damaging wind and hail.storms develop as early as noon and can last through the evening. overall, we'll start out mostly cloudy, but some clearing by lunchtime will allow enough energy to get storm development before late afternoon.high s still reach the middle 80s and we'll get a breeze out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph. for saturday, it's more of the same - scattered thunderstorms, a few of which may be on the stronger side.through the end of the weekend and beyond, we still aren't able to completely shake the rain chances. following in his father's footstepts...
