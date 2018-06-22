Speech to Text for Fast Cast Friday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's will robinson smith. a woman is in the hospital this morning after police said she was shot in the leg while in her car. ins happened on salem drive in northeast huntsville. officers arrived to find the woman crashing in a ditch behind some homes after being shot. she was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. if you know anything about the shooting, you're asked to contact huntsville police. bill? huntsville police arrested this man for a quadruple shooting earlier this week. marcus prentice now has four felony assault charges against them. the shooting happened tuesday night on lee street in northwest huntsville and injured all four victims. these two men accused of killing 13-year old mariah lopez will face additional charges. yoni aguilar and israel palomino -- are now facing another capital murder charge in connection to remains found in owens cross roads last week... this man is also facing federal charges... a federal judge sentenced brian boersma to 30 years in prison... decatur authorities said he had a detailed plan to kidnap a woman and her teenage daughter, and then torture the woman and sell her her daughter into the sex trade... the woman and her daughter were never hurt... protestors filled the streets in east pittsburgh overnight blocking part of the interstate until230 this morning demonstrators say they want justice after a police officer shot and killed 17-year-old antwon rose earlier this week. bill federal agencies working to create a plan to reunite roughly 1800 children with their parents at the u-s mexico border. 500 were already reunited. it's no clear when or even if they parents will be prosecuted. the first lady receives backlash after sporting a jacket that read... "i really don't care, do you?' she only wore the jacket on the plane and took it off before visiting children her staff says it was just a coat -- with no underlying meaning... the annual north huntsville cleanup happens saturday morning -- rain or shine. - from 9- till noon at jamison high. drop off things like old computers and paint. happening today-- hydroplane crews from across the country take to lake guntersville for opening races of hydrofest 2018! despite rain or shine event organizers said they're hoping this weekend's hydrofest is successful and that it becomes an annual event for the area... let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the door. kate? for 24/7 coverage you can count on for local news,