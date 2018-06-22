Clear
BREAKING NEWS: UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Lee Drive shooting in custody Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Weather Friday Morning Update

Weather Friday Morning Update

Posted: Fri Jun 22 07:17:23 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 22 07:17:23 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Weather Friday Morning Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? storms are back in the forecast today...the chance of rain is 70% and a handful of storms that develop can be severe, packing damaging wind and hail.storms develop as early as noon and can last through the evening. overall, we'll start out mostly cloudy, but some clearing by lunchtime will allow enough energy to get storm development before late afternoon.high s still reach the middle 80s and we'll get a breeze out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph. for saturday, it's more of the same - scattered thunderstorms, a few of which may be on the stronger side.through the end of the weekend and beyond, we still aren't able to completely shake the rain chances.
Huntsville
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
You Found Frank!

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events