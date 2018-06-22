Speech to Text for Weather Friday Morning Update

she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? storms are back in the forecast today...the chance of rain is 70% and a handful of storms that develop can be severe, packing damaging wind and hail.storms develop as early as noon and can last through the evening. overall, we'll start out mostly cloudy, but some clearing by lunchtime will allow enough energy to get storm development before late afternoon.high s still reach the middle 80s and we'll get a breeze out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph. for saturday, it's more of the same - scattered thunderstorms, a few of which may be on the stronger side.through the end of the weekend and beyond, we still aren't able to completely shake the rain chances.