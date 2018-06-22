Speech to Text for Shooting In Huntsville

breaking news... a woman shot in leg as she drove down a street in huntsville. right now she's in the hospital in serious condition it happened on salem drive, east of meridian street, near the campus of alabama a-and-m university. waay-31's will robinson is live outside huntsville hospital with what we now know about the vitim. the victim is here with a gunshot wound to her leg. while serious, her injuries aren't life threatening. there are no arrests in this case. here is video from the scene. police investigators told me it happened just after two this morning. the victim was in her car at salem drive and victory lane when she was shot. her called rolled between two houses and into a ditch. at this point police do not know if this was a random crime, or if the victim and shooter know each other. live in huntsville...wrs waay-31 news.