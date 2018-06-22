Speech to Text for Protestors Fill Streets of Pittsburgh

new information over night ... protestors filled the streets in east pittsburgh blocking part of interstate 376 for hours ... demonstrators say they want justice after a police officer shot and killed 17-year-old antwon rose earlier this week. waay 31's sarah singleterry is at our breaking news desk to walk us through the moments leading up to rose's death... overnight demonstrations in east pittsburgh ... a town just outside of pittsburgh ... were peaceful ... with only one protester being arrested for refusing to get off the interstate ... protesters say they want to make sure this fatal shooting does not go unnoticed ... we've got video of that shooting i want you to take a look ... you can see two people get out of the car and start to run ... that's when an officer opens fire. this morning we know rose didn't have a weapon on him when he was shot and he did die at the hospital ... at least ten minutes before he was shot... in nearby north braddock, pennsylvania ... police say someone fired nine shots at a 22-year-old. they say that victim returned fire. police say the vehicle used in that shooting matches the description of the vehicle rose ran from ... police say that car had a broken back window before they opened fire and they found two guns inside the car ... our abc station in pittsburgh confirmed the officer who shot rose ... michael rosfeld ... was sworn in on the night of the shooting ... he'd been on duty with the department for three weeks ... and this morning he is on unpaid leave