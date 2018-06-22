Speech to Text for Immigration Policy Confusion

a deputy chief since february. new detailsthis morning about 500 of the more than 2,300 children seperated from their families at the us mexico border who aretogether again ... now federal agencies are scrambling to set up a plan for the children left ... waay31's sarah singleterry is at our breaking news desk walking us through the confusion surrounding this zero tolerance policy ... we know the president signed an executive order earlier this week ending the separation of families at the border ... but this morning it's unclear whether any of those migrant parents will even be prosecuted ... a federal public defender's office in texas said the u-s attorney's office would be dismissing cases in which parents were charged with illegally entering or re-entering the united states ... and to make matters even more confusing ... top officials in the trump administration are making conflicting statements about the families seperated ... "if you are smuggling a child, then we will prosecute you and that child will be separated from you as required by law." "the american people don't like the idea that we are separating families. we never really intended to do that" there was vote scheduled yesterday on the compromise immigration bill created by moderate and conservative republicans ... that vote is now delayed until next week ... gop leaders want to make sure they have enough votes to pass it