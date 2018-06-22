Speech to Text for Immigration vigil in Huntsville

new at ten... people are protesting the separation of families at the southern border tonight in huntsville... waay 31's kody fisher was there to find out how this event can still have an impact... even with president trump signing an executive order -- ending the practice of taking children away from parents. even though there is no one here now... this area of big spring park was filled with close to a hundred people protesting what they're seeing at the border... larisa thomason is jewish... and says what's she's seeing happen at the border brings back strong memories... larisa thomason/agains t the separation of families "the holocaust didn't just happen. it started with dehumanizing people and calling them vermin and saying they infest the country and unfortunately that's the rhetoric we're hearing now in the united states." she admits its too early to draw direct parallels between the atrocities of the holocaust and what is happening in america now... larisa thomason/agains t the separation of families "i don't think that we're about to load the children on rail cars, but i think constant vigilance is the price of liberty." monica evans is one of the organizers for this protest... she says she's seeing some people across the country lose sight of the reason people are trying to come to america... monica evans/event organizer "these are people seeking asylum from areas of central america where their choice is either stay and be killed, or come here and be separated. they're kind of in a sophie's choice dilemma and if it were me i would make the same choice." even though president trump signed the executive order stopping the separation of families... this event is another way to still impact change for the families who have already been separated... monica evans/event organizer "the pressure remains that they need to act in order to get these families reunited." thomason says she believes many people in alabama hold the same... or similar view point on this topic as the people here protesting... larisa thomason/agains t the separation of families "i'm seventh generation alabama. i have faith in the people in this state that they're not monsters." the protest is calling on people to contact their elected officials a minimum of five times to find a solution to the problems still facing this situation... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31