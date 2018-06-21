Speech to Text for Tuscumbia Recruiting Businesses

waay t-v dot com. --new at six officials in tuscumbia are working on a plan to lure more retailers to the city. waay31's breken terry joins us live from tuscumbia along highway 72 with what types of businesses people want to see move to their city, breken? the mayor tells me he wants to see more chain restaurants locate along this corridor on highway 72 that's packed with traffic. to make that happen, the city recently paid 40,000 dollars to hire a company to recruit new businesses to the area. we really don't have much to do in tuscumbia. you have to go out of town to do anything at night with your families. elle lawler said she'd like to see more chain restaurants move to tuscumbia. lawler- opening up a lot more restaurants would bring a lot more people to town i think that's the biggest thing were lacking in tuscumbia we do have some great restaurants but i think we need to add to that. the city of tuscumbia recently signed a 3 year contract for $40,000 dollar a year with a birmingham company named retail strategies to recruit businesses like lawler is suggesting. underwood- the retail strategies already has relationships with not only developers but with developers of particular properties and recruit businesses into it, but they also have relationships with all those retailers and restaurants and box top type of stores. tuscumbia mayor kerry underwood says highway 72 has great potential to bring in new businesses but so does the downtown area-- with space already available. underwood- we'd love to have more restaurants and an entertaining night life here and on the highway were looking for more of the big box retail stores to come into play so we feel like we can be the town with two different personalities. underwood says right now the retail strategies company is collecting data on demographics for the city but they will soon start marketing the city and available properties to different businesses. for lawler- she says this seems like a step in the right direction. lawler-as long as it works i think it's a great idea. underwood tells me at any point in time they can end their contract with retail strategies. they are in the beginning stages of this plan and hope it will encourage more businesses to move to the area. live in tuscumbia bt