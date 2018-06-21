Speech to Text for Weather may impact Hydrofest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at six... as stephen just mentioned there is a chance of afternoon showers this weekend-- which could impact hydrofest on lake guntersville. waay 31's scottie kay talked to event organizers about the backup plan for any possible weather obstacles... event organizers, locals, and drivers of hydroplanes like this one say, if it rains this weekend, it won't stop them from having a good time... "we're expecting some rain showers today during set-up and tomorrow during some of our testing and qualifying, but saturday and sunday look excellent for race day, so we're very excited and very pumped." katy norton is one of the organizers behind this weekend's hydrofest race on lake guntersville... organizers say they're expecting more than 15,000 people to come to town for the eventbut with the possibility of bad weather.. that could easily change. "folks can bring an umbrella, you can bring a poncho, you can bring your chairs. so, come comfortable and just plan to spend the day with us." others we talked with say they're keeping their fingers crossed the rain will stay away... "hopefully, the weather holds and some people come out." "hopefully, the weather will clear up. usually it does. i mean, here, it will rain for a few minutes and then clear up, so i think it'll be fine." but even if it does rain, norton says that alone won't stop the races... "boats will run in the rain. it's a rain-or-shine event and they do really well in the rain. they get some good speed." it's something a little more severe norton says-- that could put the races in jeopardy. "if we have lightning or high winds, that would impact what we're doing and, of course, if we do get a pop-up thunder shower with that lightning, we would have a delay." reporting in guntersville, sk, waay 31 news now - if severe weather does impact the races - norton says they do have safe locations where they can bus fans and drivers -- but they're not