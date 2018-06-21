Speech to Text for Hydrofest excitement

new at five... a first time event for the city of guntersville. hydroplane crews from across the country will take to the water for their season opening race. waay 31's scottie kay talked with drivers and crew members about starting their season in a new city. sk on cam: drivers from all over the country are in guntersville this weekend to show off their hydroplanes like this one.. and i got the chance to learn what they're most excited about here in guntersville... pkg: sot kelly stocklin, hydroplane owner "welcome to guntersville." sot brian perkins, hydroplane driver "i've never been to alabama, so this is really cool. i like it. the people are awesome." as the guntersville hydrofest kicks off this weekend, drivers, crew members, and owners of these hydroplanes are not only excited about trying out the new waters... sot kelly stocklin, hydroplane owner "the water looks like it's going to be a very, very raceable track." but to meet new people.. and hopefully gain some new supporters... sot kelly stocklin, hydroplane owner "this is the first race of the year. it's a brand new race of recent. we used to race in guntersville years ago and now they're bringing it back. and we are here to have a very successful eventboth for the community and our racing team." sot brian perkins, hydroplane driver "to be able to come to a place that's new and fresh and in front of a new demographic of people, it's really exciting for us as a sport." and so far-- drivers and crew members say they're feeling that southern hospitality we're so well known for. sot cindy shirley, hydroplane crew chief "we tested here last year and the people were so nice, so friendly, and we had a really great time." sot rusty glines, hydroplane fan "this is such a huge event for our town and everything, so, i mean, anything we can do to help support and try to bring this event back next year." sk on cam: event organizers tell me they're hoping this weekend's hydrofest is successful and that it becomes an annual event for our area... reporting in guntersville, sk, waay 31 news for more information on hydrofest including ticket prices -- you can visit our website -- waay-tv dot com... waay 31's scottie kay also spoke with hydrofest officials about how they're preparing for the potential for bad weather this weekend... we have that story coming up in our 6 o'clock