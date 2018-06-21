Speech to Text for Online Sales Tax

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

school resource officer... new information... you could see the price tag go up the next time you shop online... it's because of a ruling today by the supreme court which says states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax... waay31's steven dilsizian dug into the ruling to find out how this could affect you... right now-- it's a law alabama doesn't currently have-- but shopper barbara barnaby says if the state does decide to force online shoppers like her to pay state sales tax-- she'll feel the impact. probably once a week...i probably spend close to 100 a month, maybe i dont like it because that means i have to pay more... thursday's ruling by the supreme court reversed a 26 year old ruling where a company must have a physical presence in the state to charge a sales tax. that means if alabama lawmakers decide to enforce the law-- some online retailers such as overstock and wayfair will have to charge more. ...and one local brick and mortar retailer believes the decision could help strike more of a balance. "i think that it would even the playing field a little bit for brick and mortar stores, especially stores that dont have an online component" for parham... the decision is a big win for local businesses. "for local business i think its actually a really positive thing and thats because sometimes people will pick online over a local business even if the prices are the same in store vs online, its a convience thing." in huntsville... steven dilsizian... waay 31 news. now waay 31 did reach out earlier to governor kay ivey's office for comment -- and she just released a statement... she said in part, quote -- "the supreme court's ruling related to online sales taxes is a common-sense approach that modernizes existing limitations on the taxation of e-commerce sales. the change effected by the court's decision will promote parity between our state's brick and mortar businesses and competing out- of-state sellers." huntsville mayor tommy battle also released a statement, saying, quote... "today's decision makes it fair for all retailers and levels the playing field among our brick and mortar stores and global online companies."