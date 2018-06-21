Speech to Text for Helen Keller Festival weather impact

new at five... it was a soggy start to the 40th helen keller festival today in tuscumbia. waay 31's breken terry joins us live -- where the weather started out rainy today - but has dried out - at least for the time being... breken? i am here at spring park where hundreds are gathering for the festival-- they aren't letting rain slow them down-- because this event brings in millions of dollars in sales tax revenue to the shoals. but if it does rain-- festival organizers have a back up plan. grissom- we don't want it to rain, no. dianne grissom says these clouds hanging over the helen keller festival won't stop her family from coming out. grissom- we're hoping it stays away. helen keller festival organizers are hoping the same. they have 90 vendors on hand for the four day festival that runs through sunday, which is double the number from last year. mclwain-mayfield- if there need to be rain delays or any changes we will make those at the time. we hope to go full steam ahead a little sprinkle isn't going to keep the helen keller festival from happening. helen keller festival chairperson mary ellen mcilwain-mayfield said most of the festival events are outside. with all the hotels in tuscumbia full of visitors, festival organizers hope the the rain stays away. mclwain-mayfield-we have visitors from the uk from japan coming all the way to tusucmbia for this festival. mclwain-mayfield says the festival celebrates helen kellers legacy and brings in millions of dollars in tax revenue to the shoals. in just a few short hours spring park will be packed, says grissom, who speaks from experience. grissom- it gets so crowded your touching side by side you can't move. if you plan on coming to the helen keller festival you can down load their free app on your smart phone called helen keller festival 2018. if there are any weather delays, they will send out push notices. live in tuscumbia bt waay31 news.