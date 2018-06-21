Clear
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Damaging Storms Possible Thursday Evening

Strong storms west of the Valley will weaken, but they may still be strong enough to bring damaging wind gusts to Northwest Alabama Thursday evening. More strong storms are possible Friday.

Posted: Thu Jun 21 14:41:01 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jun 21 14:41:01 PDT 2018
Posted By: Stephen Bowers

Speech to Text for Damaging Storms Possible Thursday Evening

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

kicks off next tuesday. strong to severe thunderstorms tracking through north mississippi are heading toward the tennessee valley. a severe thunderstorm watch just west of us through 9 pm does not include any part of the valley. those storms are likely to weaken as they move through northwest alabama, but a couple of damaging storms are possible. the highest risk for damaging storms locally is over the shoals. remember: a tornado is wind. wind does not have be rotating like a tornado to cause damage. although tornadoes are unlikely, tornado-like damage is possible. if damaging storms threaten, we will break into programming to track the storms and let you know when to move to safety. passing showers are possible ahead of the line of storms approaching from the west. the strongest storms will move through the shoals from 7 pm to 9 pm this evening. expect the storms to weaken as they track into athens, decatur, huntsville, and madison between 8 pm and 10 pm, crossing i-65 around 9 pm. any stronger storms can still produce gusty 40-50 mph winds. showers and thunderstorms will increase across the sand mountain region between 9 pm and 11 pm, though the risk for damaging storms will end before that time. passing showers with occasional heavy rain are possible through the night, but drying will happen in time for your friday morning drive. occasional showers are once thanks, stephen.
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events