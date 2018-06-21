Speech to Text for Increase of Sexual Assaults on Airplanes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

above. if you're heading to the airport, the f-b-i wants you to "be aware." investigators say they're seeing a growing number of sexual assault cases on commercial airline flights. marylee adams is at the waay 31 breaking news desk with what you need to know. the f-b-i says the number of reports of sexual assault is growing "at an alarming rate." there's been a 66-percent increase in cases opened by the f-b-i from 2014 to 2017: up from 38 investigations of mid-air sexual assault to 63. ...and the agency says the actual number of cases could be much higher. "every assault is different. every circumstance is. there's not a specific profile. it's male on female; female on male. age range." many of the assaults happen on flights when the cabin is dark, and the victim is asleep. flight attendants are usually the ones to intervene. the fbi says at this time they do not train flight attendants but they have launched a campaign called "be air aware"... ...asking for people to come forward, if