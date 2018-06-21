Clear
Two Immigration Bills Hit House Floor Today

President Trump signed bills that will hit House and Senate floors today to keep immigrant families together.

Posted: Thu Jun 21 07:06:28 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jun 21 07:06:29 PDT 2018
Posted By: Dave Keller

bond... today two crucial immigration bills hit the house floor... this on the heels of president trump signing an executive order that will keep immigrant families at the border together. marylee adams is at the waay 31 breaking news desk with more on what we could see from these bills... we are now just hours away from the house of representatives voting on two major trump backed immigration bills. both bills hitting the floor as tensions have been building all week between leaders within the gop. the high stakes votes now even higher, just one day after president trump signed a surprise executive order to end the separations of families who illegally enter the country. this comes 75 days after more than 2,000 children have been separated from their parents. something president trump says needed to end. sot trump i didn't like the sight or the feeling of families being separated. one of the bills up for vote today is looked at as a compromise approach---it would give 25 billion to president trump's border wall. it would also provide a pathway to citizenship for nearly 1.8 million dreamers. the second bill up for vote is more conservative...it would allow about 700 thousand deferred action for childhood arrivals recipients--a temporary legal status that could be renewed, instead of a full pathway
