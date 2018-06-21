Speech to Text for Fast Cast Thursday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. let's get right to waay 31's will robinson smith. calling all entreprenuers the starting and running your own business workshop is happening today and tomorrow at the cooperative extension office on cook avenue here in huntsville ... it starts at 9am both days and runs through late afternoon ... if you're looking for a job, gunmaker remington is looking to hire. they company is hosting a job fair that kicks off this morning on remington circle near wall triana highway. this man - rodney geddes - is accused of the murder of a woman and two teenage girls in huntsville. he is in jail this morning in tennessee. in alabama -since 2012 - charges he's faced include robbery, breaking and entering a vehicle, disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing, drug charges, and attempting to run away from police. we also found a dismissed charge for domestic violence from 2013 the victims huntsville's tripple homicide: 42- year-old iris bynum...16- year-old x-zariah rice and 17-year-old heaven hines... this morning, the madison county coroner knows how they died...but has not made the cause public. waay 31 reached out to family members of the three victims ... but they weren't feeling up to going on camera ... a family member of xzariah rice said they're holding up pretty well, given the situation... but things are still hard ... several neighbors told us they're still in shock ... everyone we spoke to agrees these three didn't deserve what happened to them at all ... the house of representatives voting on two major trump backed immigration bills today. the high stakes votes now even higher, just one day after president trump signed a surprise executive order to end the separations of families who illegally enter the country. investigators say they're seeing a growing number of sexual assault cases on commercial airline flights. many of the assaults happen on flights when the cabin is dark, and the victim is asleep. when it comes to sexual assault on commercial flights, the f-b-i wants people to know there are resources in place to help the victims... although its a wet day in the tennessee valley..today is the first official day of summer... or the summer solstice as it's officially called... it is the longest day and shortest night of the year...the 2018 summer solstice began at 6:07 a.m. this morning