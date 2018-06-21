Speech to Text for Triple Homicide Victims' Family Reacts

before 2012.. this morning we're waiting for suspected killer rodney geddes to be extradited back to huntsville from franklin county ... meanwhile ... family and friends of the three women he allegedly killed continue to grieve as they mourn the loss of 42 year old iris bynum... 17 year old heaven hines... and 16 year old zariah rice... waay31's sarah singleterry is live now at huntsville police headquarters where geddes will arrive once extradited from tennessee ... waay 31 reached out to family members of the three victims ... but they weren't feeling up to going on camera ... a family member of xzariah rice said they're holding up pretty well, given the situation... but things are still hard ... several neighbors told us they're still in shock ... they say they remember xzariah and heaven playing outside... enjoying their summer... just days before they died ... everyone we spoke to agrees these three didn't deserve what happened to them at all ... and they're remembering the girls fondly ... heaven liked dancing and xzariah did too. they were really goofy. heaven was the sweet and quiet one. these three deaths are still very fresh ... and people in the knollbrook community say it will take a while for things to get back to normal ... live in hsv ss waay 31