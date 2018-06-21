Speech to Text for KF 10 PM TRIPLE HOMICIDE PKG

mcclenton is on assignment... waay 31 is continuing our team coverage tonight into the 10 o'clock hour... waay 31's kody fisher and brittany collins spent the evening talking to authorities - grieving family members and concerned neighbors... we'll start with kody who has an update on where the investigation stands right now. as you can see the scene right now... all afternoon many people fro the community... including family and friends of the victims are making heir way to right here... to start the grieving process... when family and friends found out about the triple homicide their emotions burst to the service... nats: screaming a neighbor of the victims tells waay 31 this is a complete shocks and doesn't fit the character of their neighborhood... michael battles/neighbor "it's normally quiet, calm, peaceful, boring at times, but no. nothing like this." a lieutenant with the huntsville police department says this investigation is out of the ordinary from what h-p-d normally sees in homicide investigations... lt. michael johnson/huntsvil le police department "i've been at hpd for over twenty years and i cannot remember the last homicide investigation that had three victims in a single house." police are still not releasing the names... ages... or genders of the victims... because they don't want to hurt the investigation... and they aren't saying whether they're looking for one... or multiple suspects... they can tell us the victims could have died up to 12 hours before they were found around 3:30 this afternoon... when a relative... who had been calling them all morning... stopped by to make sure they were ok... one person here... who is trying to put an end to an increase in violence he's seen says this is scene is becoming too common place in huntsville... cornell martin/communit y activist "it's becoming something of a norm. 'someone else died? oh, so what it wasn't me.' we're trying to break that." the tears... emotions... and anger... all leads back to one thought... cornell martin/communit y activist "it's a sad day in the city of huntsville." right now police are still waiting on legal paperwork to get finished for them to be able to remove the bodies of the three victims in the house... right now... they're asking for the public's help in finding the person... or people... responsible... if you have information for the police you can find a link to h-p-d's crime stoppers line on our website... waay tv dot com... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...