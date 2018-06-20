Speech to Text for Sexton ready to see 'dreams come true' on NBA Draft night

at any time now... to date...33 players with alabama roots have been selected in the first round of the nba draft....but it's been seven years since we've been able to add to that number... luckily...that's all changin' tomorrow night in the big apple... 'cause alabama point guard -- collin sextonis a lock to go in the first round...and he's being projected as a lottery selection by anyone that knows anything about basketball... and in doing so he would not only become the first crimson tide player to be drafted in the opening round since gerald wallace went 25-th overall to the sacramento kings back in 2001... but he'd also be the first bama player selected in the top 14 picks -- since amazon sold it's first book -- that's way back in '95 those of you keeping track at home -- that's the year the clippers took antonio mcdyess if we're getting back on track... now -- in terms of a landing spot...sexton doesn't seem to care where he goes...he just wants to land in the right situation... "just being able to come in and play.also, just the right fit.and being able to learn from someone, whether it's a veteran or a point guard.just being able to come in and learn because you don't know everything. and finally...the sport