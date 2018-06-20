Speech to Text for Triple homicide suspect's lengthy criminal history

- police have identified the man suspected of the triple homicide as rodney shawn geddes. he's now in police custody - - but in tennessee. huntsville police confirmed geddes recently separated from a relationship with one of the victims - iris bynum. he has a lengthy criminal history - just some of the charges he's faced in the past six years include robbery - breaking and entering a vehicle - drug charges and attempting to run away from police. he is currently in jail in franklin county tennessee.. there is no timeline for when he'll be extradited to huntsville. police are trying to increase patrols in north alabama neighborhoods. we first told you last month about shift changes the department made to keep more officers on the some of the city's most dangerous streets in north huntsville. today we went out to find out if people are seeing a difference in the area. waay 31's sydney martin is in the neighborhood where the triple murder happened after talking to neighbors about the incident. now we're working on sitting down with the captain in charge of the north precinct to learn more about their efforts to keep people that live in these neighborhoods safe. live in huntsville sydney martin waay