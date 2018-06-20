Speech to Text for Police Investigating Triple Homicide

first at six! digging deeper into a brutal crime that left a women and two teenage girls dead! the woman killed - 42-year- old iris bynum... the teens - 17-year-old heaven hines and 16-year-old xzariah rice. police say bynum was in a relationship with rodney geddes - which had just ended. they say geddes is responsible for the crimes. thanks for joining us! i'm dan shaffer. demetria mcclenton is on assignment. tonight - waay 31 has team coverage on the investigation - and our reporters have been digging into the story - working to answer multiple questions tonight. let's start with brittany collins who is live from the home where the triple homicide took place...she says friends have been stopping by all day. brittany? friends and family are still continuing to show their support of xharia rice and heaven hines all over social media. reporting live in huntsville brittany collins waay 31 news.