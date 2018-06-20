Speech to Text for Rain & Thunder Increasing Thursday
Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.
A few showers will be around through our Wednesday evening, but increasing rain becomes a bigger deal on Thursday. Rain will come in waves, so there will be some dry spells, too. When the rain is falling, it can fall heavily.
