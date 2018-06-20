Clear
Rain & Thunder Increasing Thursday

A few showers will be around through our Wednesday evening, but increasing rain becomes a bigger deal on Thursday. Rain will come in waves, so there will be some dry spells, too. When the rain is falling, it can fall heavily.

Posted: Wed Jun 20 16:29:47 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 20 16:29:47 PDT 2018
Posted By: Stephen Bowers

Huntsville
Overcast
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Decatur
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
