Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police: Triple homicide 'person of interest' in custody Full Story

Sheffield utility hike

The Sheffield city council approved a 2.4 percent utility increase.

Posted: Wed Jun 20 15:52:12 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 20 15:52:12 PDT 2018
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

Speech to Text for Sheffield utility hike

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at five... get ready to shell out more money for your electric bill in the fall... the sheffield city council approved a 2-point-4-percent utility increase... waay 31's breken terry is breaking down where the money is going... look live: sheffield utility officials tell me the 2.4% increase will show up on sheffield utilities also has a fund where you can pay a little extra on your bill to help someone who might
Huntsville
Overcast
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Decatur
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events