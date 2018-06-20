Speech to Text for Jackson County rape case

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

both android and i-phone devices. new at five... a man is behind bars for multiple crimes against children -- and police say it's been going on for 20 years! police say this man -- 54-year- old paul kirtland of hollywood -- lived near a school and playground... he was arrested during a traffic stop in scottsboro on tuesday. he is now facing 15 different sex abuse and assault charges... we've listed just a few for you on your screen... two counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old. three charges of first degree rape... waay 31's scottie kay spoke with some of kirtland's neighbors -- who say they were oblivious to the criminal living next door... sk on cam: parents and grandparents i talked with said they had no idea sk on cam: parents and grandparents i talked with said they had no idea a man accused of committing several sex crimes against children lived only a couple of minutes from this playground.. and a nearby school... and now they're not only shocked but upset by what could have happened to their children... pkg: sot hester graham, grandmother "when my grandkids are out here playing, i'm always going to the window, i'm looking and i'm like, 'don't go out of the yard!'" hester graham has twelve grandchildren.. and says their safety is number one. after hearing a man accused of committing sex crimes against children for the last 20 years-- lives right down the road-- she's wondering how she didn't know before... sot hester graham, grandmother "surprised, because we have not been notified that any child molester has been living that close to us." paul kirtland is now in jail with a list of fifteen sex abuse and assault chargesmost of those against children... and once neighbors found out he lived so close to a school and playground-- they were outraged. sot brenda young, neighbor "there's a lot of children on bicycles that go out and play, and we wouldn't even know to really watch them real close, because we weren't aware." butted to "it's dangerous for young kids and there's a lot of young kids in here." sot hester graham, grandmother "just to think that something could've happened to one of my grandkids, it just makes me sick." now, parents say they just hope kirtland never comes back to their neighborhood... sot brenda young, neighbor "i hope they keep him in jail, and i hope all the children that he hurtand adults, if it's adultsthat they get help. and that they don't let him back out on the streets to hurt nobody else." sk on cam: kirtland is still being held at the jackson county detention center on a $405,000 bond... reporting in jackson county, sk, waay 31 news