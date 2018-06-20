Speech to Text for Domestic violence

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

have yet to hear back... police have said these murders - and another shooting last night - are the result of domestic violence... it is a serious problem in alabama... it often remains behind closed doors and may never be reported to police. the numbers show when people do come forward -- alabama can approach nearly 5-thousand domestic violence victims a year... in this i-team instant investigation - waay 31's greg privett breaks down those numbers... <<greg >"i piled through piles of data about domestic violence in <<greg >"i piled through piles of data about domestic violence in alabama. because of different reporting methods, it's difficult to peg alabama's ranking. but, domestic violence crime is disturbing at any level." <12-52-51 >"we help victims of domestic violence through our shelters, through support groups, through advocates that help them work through the process of healing." at crisis services of north alabama ... becky cecil sees lots of hurting because of domestic violence. <12-54-05 >"it was one of the highest crimes reported in alabama". the alabama law enforcement agency's most recent numbers are from 2016. out of more than 25- thousand violent offenses ... 46- hundred and 11 had connections to domestic violence. that accounts for 18 percent of alabama's violent offenses. the state's domestic violence numbers are sobering: 43 homicides. 238 rapes. 95 robberies. and 42-hundred-35 aggravated assaults. 78 percent of domestic violence victims ... women. and overwhelmingly ... men are the ones committing domestic violence. and that's just what we know for sure. many victims of domestic violence never report what happened to them. <12-54-00 >"there's a lot of reasons. there could be cultural reasons, financial reasons, if there's kids involved, it's a really hard situation. 'do i leave. do i take the kids, what do i do?." beckey cecil says this is more than an alabama problem. domestic violence goes well beyond any state line. <12-55-49 >"i don't know if it necessarily just our state. i think that domestic violence doesn't really descriminate. i think it can happen in any community, anywhere, any race, any gender, any sexuality." <greg > crisis services is perhaps better known for its hope place shelters in madison and morgan counties. you can call it's 24-7 crisishelpline at 256 716 1000. reporting in huntsville, greg privett, waay 31 news.>