Triple Homicide suspect history

breaking news at five... within the last half hour - the two teenage victims of the triple homicide in huntsville have been identified... the madison county coroner's office confirming they are - 17-year-old heaven hines and 16-year-old xzariah rice. thanks for joining us, i'm dan shaffer. demetria mcclenton is on assignment. tonight -- we're now learning more about the capital murder suspect -- rodney geddes... huntsville police confirmed geddes was in a relationship with 42-year-old iris bynum -- the third victim. waay 31's brittany collins is live at the scene on knollbrook drive after digging into his background -- and also learning more details on how police tracked him down... right now, i'm still working to learn if geddes was ever arrested in another state before 2012. there's no timeline for when he'll be extradited franklin county. reporting live in huntsville brittany collins waay 31 news.