Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police: Triple homicide 'person of interest' in custody Full Story

Huntsville Triple Homicide Update

WAAY 31's MaryLee Adams reports on the latest details known about the investigation of a triple homicide which took place at a home at Knollbrook Drive in Huntsville

Posted: Wed Jun 20 10:23:14 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 20 10:23:14 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta

Speech to Text for Huntsville Triple Homicide Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a breaking news update from a story we've followed since the very beginning-- three people shot and killed in huntsville... waay 31's mary lee adams joins us live from the scene... what have you learned since the last time we spoke? you would never think it'l be your family. you would never think that. i would have never thought in my life time it would be me and my family. things happen.
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events