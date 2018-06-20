Speech to Text for Huntsville Triple Homicide Update

a breaking news update from a story we've followed since the very beginning-- three people shot and killed in huntsville... waay 31's mary lee adams joins us live from the scene... what have you learned since the last time we spoke? you would never think it'l be your family. you would never think that. i would have never thought in my life time it would be me and my family. things happen.