Speech to Text for Fast Cast Wednesday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

all of your news headlines as you head out the door. time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we being with waay 31's sarah single terry.. crime scene tape is surrounding this house on knollbrook drive where three dead bodies were found yesterday afternoon ... police have not identified the victims and they have not said whether they're looking for one or several suspects ... najahe police told us domestic violence was the cause of this homicide. in 2016 there were 43 domestic homicides reported - that's 11- percent of alabama's total murders... 3 out of 4 victims were women... 9 out of 10 of those crimes happened at a home and 70-percent of the victims were either a current or ex boyfriend or girlfriend. the madison county sheriff's office is investigating after an abandoned mobile home caught fire earlier this morning. crews were called out here to hasting dr. shortly after 4:30 for a call of a structure fire. officials say the home has been unoccupied for the last 3 months and has not had power flowing to it in that time. bill? a man airlifted to huntsville hospital with serious injuries after a bad wreck on highway 72 clements it happened around two this morning. crews on the scene said the driver's ford explore left the road...then rolled for a fifth of a mile before it hit a drainage pipe. it took 20 minutes to cut him from the car. four people shot outside a home in northwest huntsville. one person is in serious condition and two other have minor injuries. and right now the shooter is still on the loose. police say they have a person of interest but cannot track down the suspect. president trump meeting with house republicans where he called america's immigration system "broken". the majority of democrats and republicans in congress are now saying...they want the administration's zero tolerance immigration policy to end. the house is expected to vote on two immigration bills as early as tomorrow. homeland security secretary kristjen nielsen had some unwanted company while eating dinner at a mexican restaurant in d.c. protestors yelled in disagreement about immigration enforcement, which they say should not exist. with talk of a potential trade war with china....tensions are building on capital hill and on wall street. the secretary of commerce will testify before the senate finance committee--this morning. later toda,lawmaker s are set to meet to hash out the president's approach to trade. the state's very first "dangerous dog" investigation under "emily's law" is underway the law allows for felony charges against the owners of dogs if the animals kill someone, and there is proof the owners knew of the dogs violent tendencies. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the door. kate?