Clear

Lawmakers Discuss International Trade Tarriffs

President Trump says the US gets a bad deal when it comes to international trade, and suggests more to come in a potential the trade war with China.

Posted: Wed Jun 20 06:05:59 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 20 06:05:59 PDT 2018
Posted By: Dave Keller

Speech to Text for Lawmakers Discuss International Trade Tarriffs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

that will happen. with talk of a potential trade war with china....tensions are building on capital hill and on wall street. marylee adams is at the waay 31 breaking with the latest information. this morning the secretary of commerce will testify before the senate finance committee. and later today lawmakers are set to meet to hash out the president's approach to trade. president trump saying the u-s gets a bad deal when it comes to international trade. specifically with china--saying if china goes through with its retaliatory tariffs, he'll impose tariffs on another 200-billion-dollars worth of chinese goods. beijing promising to respond on an equal scale. something traders are hoping it does not come to... matt cheslock, floor trader for virtu financial: "it's escalating a little bit quicker than we thought. we hoped there was going to be some negotiation between the president and china; we're not really seeing that, so that's what kind of spooked the market." according to a report released today by the research firm "rhodium group," in the first five months of this year, chinese investment in the u.s. dropped to its lowest level in seven years. commerce secretary wilbur ross will testify before the senate finance committee at 10am. he'll be talking about the proposed tariffs and the tariffs set to take place come july.
Huntsville
Overcast
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Florence
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events