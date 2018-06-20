Speech to Text for Lawmakers Discuss International Trade Tarriffs

that will happen. with talk of a potential trade war with china....tensions are building on capital hill and on wall street. marylee adams is at the waay 31 breaking with the latest information. this morning the secretary of commerce will testify before the senate finance committee. and later today lawmakers are set to meet to hash out the president's approach to trade. president trump saying the u-s gets a bad deal when it comes to international trade. specifically with china--saying if china goes through with its retaliatory tariffs, he'll impose tariffs on another 200-billion-dollars worth of chinese goods. beijing promising to respond on an equal scale. something traders are hoping it does not come to... matt cheslock, floor trader for virtu financial: "it's escalating a little bit quicker than we thought. we hoped there was going to be some negotiation between the president and china; we're not really seeing that, so that's what kind of spooked the market." according to a report released today by the research firm "rhodium group," in the first five months of this year, chinese investment in the u.s. dropped to its lowest level in seven years. commerce secretary wilbur ross will testify before the senate finance committee at 10am. he'll be talking about the proposed tariffs and the tariffs set to take place come july.