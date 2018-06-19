Speech to Text for Knollbrook Drive homicide

breaking news! authorities are still on the scene of a triple homicide in huntsville... here's a live look... waay 31 crews have been on the scene since the call first came just before 5 p-m... so far waay 31 has learned it was a domestic incident - and the initial call came into police because one of victim's relatives couldn't reach them by cell phone... here's a look at where exactly this investigation is happening... the bodies are still in the house on knollbrook drive... waay 31 crews were out there this afternoon when almost the entire street was blocked off by police... i'm dan shaffer... demetria mcclenton is on assignment... waay 31 is continuing our team coverage tonight into the 10 o'clock hour... waay 31's kody fisher and brittany collins spent the evening talking to authorities - grieving family members and concerned neighbors... we'll start with kody who has an update on where the investigation stands right now. as you can see the scene right now... all afternoon many people fro the community... including family and friends of the victims are making heir way to right here... to start the grieving process... when family and friends found out about the triple homicide their emotions burst to the service... nats: screaming a neighbor of the victims tells waay 31 this is a complete shocks and doesn't fit the character of their neighborhood... michael battles/neighbor "it's normally quiet, calm, peaceful, boring at times, but no. nothing like this." a lieutenant with the huntsville police department says this investigation is out of the ordinary from what h-p-d normally sees in homicide investigations... lt. michael johnson/huntsvil le police department "i've been at hpd for over twenty years and i cannot remember the last homicide investigation that had three victims in a single house." police are still not releasing the names... ages... or genders of the victims... because they don't want to hurt the investigation... and they aren't saying whether they're looking for one... or multiple suspects... they can tell us the victims could have died up to 12 hours before they were found around 3:30 this afternoon... when a relative... who had been calling them all morning... stopped by to make sure they were ok... one person here... who is trying to put an end to an increase in violence he's seen says this is scene is becoming too common place in huntsville... cornell martin/communit y activist "it's becoming something of a norm. 'someone else died? oh, so what it wasn't me.' we're trying to break that." the tears... emotions... and anger... all leads back to one thought... cornell martin/communit y activist "it's a sad day in the city of huntsville." right now police are still waiting on legal paperwork to get finished for them to be able to remove the bodies of the three victims in the house... right now... they're asking for the public's help in finding the person... or people... responsible... if you have information for the police you can find a link to h-p-d's crime stoppers line on our website... waay tv dot com... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news... our team coverage continues now with waay 31's brittany collins... she spoke exclusively with members of the victim's families... they've been standing outside of the crime scene on knollbrook drive for hours waiting for new information. she now joins us live from the scene... it's been an emotional day for this community...mor e family members just pulled up moments ago and they are just in disbelief. you would never think it'l be your family. you would never think that. i would have never thought in my life time it would be me and my family. things happen. emily bynum just got off work in georgia.... and never expected to get a phone call like this. they said brother you need to come home and our sister and niece has been killed...lots of hollering and screaming. bynun's sister called the younger sister early this morning... then she called her niece...when no one answered, she got worried and stopped by the house. the last thing they expected was for their loved ones to be gone... it's just a senseless thing...i don't have any answers for it. just senseless...regardless if you're fighting fussing wife and boyfriend. ain't no use to it. family...neighbors and friends have been waiting outside for hours for investigators to confirm the details... during this emotional time, the community has come together... they want to know about a senseless killing. two teenagers and an adult. family members tell me they're going to wait outside until the investigators leave the crime scene because they want answers. reporting live in huntsville brittany collins waay 31 news. huntsville police told us - this crime was the result of a domestic dispute between one of the victims and a significant other... we looked into statistics for alabama and discovered domestic violence homicide rates were up over recent years... the most recent data published is from 2016... that year there were 43 domestic homicides reported - that's 11- percent of the state's total murders... in 2015 - there were 32 d-v homicides... 24 in 2014. 3 out of 4 victims were women... 9 out of 10 of those crimes happened at a home - and 70- percent of the victims were either a current or ex boyfriend or girlfriend. and in terms of criminal homicide rates... the last time we pressed huntsville police for the numbers was in january -- here's what they told us... in the first month this year -- there were 6 "criminal homicides in the city." that's compared to 1 in january 2017... and as far as annual rates go -- in 2017 there were 22 homicides, while 2016 only saw 15... tonight we're still waiting for the updated statistics from huntsville police for 2018 so far...