Speech to Text for Should we stop asking how long Saban will coach?

soon as this coming fall... the crimson tide just handed a scholarship offer to an 8-th grader this week... in today's recruiting landscape that's not all that uncommon...but when you think about it...that kid's a member of the 20-22 signing class... and i saw a couple headlines noting that saban would be 70 years old by then... seeming to question whether or not he would even be the kid's coach by then... year after year the question is asked -- how much longer saban can do this... and i think we need to stop asking that question -- at least for a couple years -- saban's 66 now...and coming off of his 5-th national championship in the last nine years... look at the roster...they're set at quarterback for at least two years...and surrounded by plenty of young talent on offense... defensively they've ranked in the top-7 in the nation all but two years since he took the job...so history says they're reloading again... and recruiting -- where everyone speculates we'll see him slip as coaches use his age against him -- he had a run of 7- straight top recruiting classes...with last year being the "down" year...which was still ranked 7-th in the nation and featured 14 four or five- star signees... that keeps him and the tide in the national title conversation beyond his 70-th birthday... so it's not all that crazy to think he could outlast some of the guys you see on your screen here... so for now...let's cool the talk about trying to put a timeline on saban's coaching career and let it play out...'cause he's