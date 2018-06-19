Speech to Text for Limestone county road workers safety

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as summer roadwork heats up - officials in limestone county are encouraging drivers to pay extra attention to workers on the highways... waay 31's sierra phillips she talked with utility workers about the dangers of their job when it comes to drivers... "we had a guy up in the bucket working and a car actually hit waay 31 also spoke with the county commissioner for this area -- and he told us one of the workers in limestone county actually had to jump off the road to avoid a car yesterday... we did reach out to that worker --who had no