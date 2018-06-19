Speech to Text for Emily's Law Dog attack follow

pike. new at five... a dangerous dog investigation happening in florence! it's the first case to be enacted under the state's new "emily's law." emily's law went into effect at the beginning of the month. it's named after emily colvin -- who was killed by a pack of dogs in jackson county last year. under emily's law -- authorities can launch a dangerous dog investigation -- and the owners of those dogs can be charged with a felony. this first investigation comes after two pitbulls attacked a woman in florence last week. she's still in this hospital tonight. waay 31's breken terry joins us live from the police department -- where she learned what will happen to the dogs while the investigation takes place... breken? a court date has not been set in the dangerous dog investigation yet. once we learn of the courtdate we will let you know. breken terry, waay 31 news.