Speech to Text for Increasing Showers To Tame The Heat

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

year. heat relief is on the way as showers and thunderstorms begin increasing across the tennessee valley. the few showers that formed today have been mostly brief. those couple of stray shower will remain possible through 5-6 pm, but most of us will remain rain free the rest of tonight. showers and thunderstorms will begin increasing wednesday afternoon, then numerous showers and thunderstorms will form thursday and friday and help to tame the heat. the increasing rain and thunder are the result of an upper level disturbance nearing the tennessee valley and tracking just north of us. the increasing rain will help to provide heat relief, too. after 90s through wednesday, highs will drop back to the mid-80s for thursday and friday. tuesday night and wednesday morning will be mainly dry aside from that stray evening shower. your drive to work will be mild with temperatures in the 70s. the noon hour will be mainly dry, but spotty showers will begin developing between noon and 2 pm. some occasional thunderstorms can mix in. the entire tennessee valley is fair game for showers and thunderstorms, but that doesn't mean we will all get rain. many areas will miss out, but increasingly numerous showers and thunderstorms will mean bigger odds for rain at your home. spring cleaning is coming a little late this year due to some april showers... find out how you can join this weekend's cleaning event -- and safely dispose of hazardous waste... new information... the annual north huntsville cleanup is happening this weekend. the cleanup was originally scheduled for april -- but was postponed due to severe weather. the solid waste disposal autority will be on site to collect household hazardous waste -- like old paint, computers, car batteries, and cleaning chemicals... the event will run from 9 to noon on saturday at jemison high school.