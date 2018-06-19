Clear
BREAKING NEWS: 3 found dead at home in Huntsville Full Story

Madison County Teachers Prioritize Tech in the Classroom

MaryLee Adams attended the North Alabama Technology Conferences and reports on what she found.

Posted: Tue Jun 19 14:39:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 19 14:39:36 PDT 2018
Posted By: Matt Greene

Speech to Text for Madison County Teachers Prioritize Tech in the Classroom

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as technology advances - it is becoming a crucial part of school curriculum... in madison county they're making it a priority for teachers to integrate the learning tools of the future into the classroom. thanks for joining us! i'm dan shaffer. demetria mcclenton is on assignment. in fact - just last week governor kay ivey announced facebook is building a new 750 million dollar data center in huntsville. this comes on the heels of the city being named one of the best in the nation for tech and stem jobs. waay 31's marylee adams went to the north alabama technology conference today - and learned how teachers are stepping up their game - to prepare students for the future. marylee on cam: "i'm here at meridianville middle school...where
Huntsville
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events