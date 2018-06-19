Speech to Text for The Healthy WAAY: Fastest Growing Cancer In America

the thyroid is a small gland in the front of your neck and it happens to be a favorite target for cancer. experts say thyroid cancer cases have tripled in the last three decades. the good news: it's treatable. we learned the symptoms you need to watch out for . especially if you're a woman the lump behind her ear was enough to get laura bruser concerned. cg laura bruser nurse practitioners in: :05 out: :13 "i went to an ent doctor. he did a cat scan. turns out i had nothing here, but they found a nodule on my thyroid." vo/narration...... after she processed the fact it was cancer, the next tough hurdle was explaining it to her eight-year-old son. laura bruser in: :19 out: :26 "he just looked at me and said, 'mommy, are you going to lose your hair?' and, i said, 'no, i'm not honey. it's not that kind of cancer.'" vo/narration...... bruser is among a growing number of women diagnosed with thyroid cancer which has tripled over the past 30 years. the doctor treating bruser is considered one of the best thyroid surgeons in the world, doctor gary clayman cg gary clayman, md tampa general hospital founder, the thyroid and parathyroid institute in: :39 out: :51 "if you're a woman and you live long enough, you will develop thyroid nodules. not necessarily thyroid cancer because most thyroid nodules are not cancerous." vo/narration...... the american cancer society reports that women are diagnosed three times more often than men. laura bruser in: :56 out: 1:03 "they took out my whole thyroid. i had three nodules and they took out 22 lymph nodes as well." vo/narration...... while it's unknown why cases are increasing among women and there's no way to prevent it, doctor clayman says most thyroid cancers don't need to be treated right away because they're not life-threatening. additonally . gary clayman, md in: 1:15 out: 1:24 "ninety to 95 percent of thyroid surgeries are performed in the country by highly inexperienced thyroid surgeons." vo/narration...... bruser's symptoms were clear . pain in the front of her neck and trouble breathing. laura bruser in: 1:28 out: 1:33 "i was having problems swallowing and i was having horrible sleep issues." vo/narration...... only days after her surgery, bruser was in the jingle bell run with her husband and son. laura bruser in: 1:38 out: 1:42 "we did that as a family, seven days after, so that felt great." if you do end up needing surgery for thyroid cancer, the scar is very minimal. doctor clayman says you can live with thyroid nodules and never have cancer but definitely discuss it