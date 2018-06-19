Clear
1-Year Leave of Absence for Teacher

Posted: Tue Jun 19 08:11:37 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 19 08:11:38 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

ribbon cutting. an athens teacherwas charged with forging a prescription for pills - will be on a one-year leave of absence. this is the teacher casey little. officials with athens city schools told waay 31 -- the board of education granted the leave at her request. little was arrested last month after trying to use a forged prescription for hydrocodone pills at the c-v-s on beltline road in decatur. she's a
