Speech to Text for New Facility Opening in Research Park

and golf returned. a virginia-based company is expanding into alabama -- opening its newest facility in cummings research park this week. "b-w-x technologies" wants to support current and future work for nasa. the company is a supplier of nuclear components and fuel. the new facility will be opening at lakeside office center thurday at 4 p-m. the company president and huntsville mayor tommy battle are among the officials expected at the