Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

New Facility Opening in Research Park

New Facility Opening in Research Park

Posted: Tue Jun 19 08:10:05 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 19 08:10:05 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for New Facility Opening in Research Park

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and golf returned. a virginia-based company is expanding into alabama -- opening its newest facility in cummings research park this week. "b-w-x technologies" wants to support current and future work for nasa. the company is a supplier of nuclear components and fuel. the new facility will be opening at lakeside office center thurday at 4 p-m. the company president and huntsville mayor tommy battle are among the officials expected at the
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Florence
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events