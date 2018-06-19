Speech to Text for Plans To Improve Athletics

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

31 news. the interim president at calhoun community college said improvements to the athletic program is the top issue on his agenda. the previous president announced an end to the athletic program at the end of the fiscal year 20-19. right now the school only has three sports -- baseball -- softball -- and mens and women's golf. the baseball coach at the college says sports play a big role in kid's lives. it does touch you heart because you know as coaches you're doing the right thing and kids are graduating. but when it's not important to the people at the top, i don't think they realize the impact that the sports play in our kids. in 2000 the school had six teams. budget cuts forced the elimination of athletic programs instead of layoffs. eventually,