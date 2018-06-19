Speech to Text for North Alabama Tech Conference

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

officers. happening today, a technology conference is kicking off in the tennessee valley. the north alabama technology conference is aimed at helping teachers bring tech into the classroom. the two-day series will take place at meridianville middle school. that's where we find waay 31's will robinson-smith. he's live to explain what kinds of things educators will be taught while their students are on summer vacation. will? this is the 13th year of this conference with the primary aim of offering different ways teachers can better integrate technology into their curriculums. this morning's keynote speech will go over some changing technology trends and how educators can embrace that change. other panels will feature deep dives into some of the tools google offers in its chromebooks as well as how to get the most utility out of an ipad. the two-day conference kicks off in just a couple of hours at 8:15. if you're interested in attending, registration is still open. we will have the linkto that on our website: waaytv.com. reporting live in meridianville, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news.