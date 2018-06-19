Clear

Remington Job Fair

Posted: Tue Jun 19 07:40:56 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 19 07:40:57 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Remington Job Fair

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

old madison pike from 6 to 9 each night. a job fair this week at remington. it takes place this thursday starting at 9-am. they're looking to hire c-n-c mill and lathe machine operators for first, second, and third shifts. you can either take a resume to them in person, or send them an e-mail through their website - h-s-v jobs
